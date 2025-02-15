OTT Releases to Watch This Weekend: February 15-16 on Netflix, ZEE5, and More

Looking for something new to watch this weekend? Here’s a list of exciting OTT releases now streaming across popular platforms like Netflix, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and Apple TV+. Whether you're into action-packed thrillers or romantic comedies, this weekend's releases have something for everyone!

Dhoom Dhaam - Netflix

Starring Yami Gautam and Pratik Gandhi, this action-packed romantic comedy follows a newly married couple who find themselves in a wild chase while searching for the mysterious Charlie. Dangerous criminals and the police make things even more chaotic!

Marco – SonyLIV

Unni Mukundan stars in this Malayalam crime thriller, where a gangster embarks on a mission to avenge his brother’s death. With thrilling action and intense drama, Marco promises to keep you hooked.

The Gorge - Apple TV+

Miles Teller and Anya Taylor-Joy star in this sci-fi horror thriller about two operatives stationed on opposite sides of a dangerous gorge. As an evil force threatens the world, they must team up to stop it.

Melo Movie – Netflix

A charming Korean film that follows a movie lover who falls for an ambitious filmmaker. Their relationship leads to unexpected twists and challenges, starring Choi Woo Shik and Park Bo Young.

Subservience - Lionsgate Play

Starring Megan Fox and Michele Morrone, this sci-fi thriller explores the dangerous consequences when a man hires a gynoid (robot) for domestic work while his wife awaits a heart transplant. Things take a dark turn when the gynoid becomes self-aware.

Pyaar Testing - ZEE5

Looking for something romantic to watch? Pyaar Testing follows Dhruv and Amrita, who move in together to test their compatibility after being introduced by their families. Will they fall in love or not? Perfect for a cozy weekend binge.

I Am Married...But! – Netflix

This romantic comedy delves into the complexities of married life. A married man navigates the ups and downs of his relationship, offering a humorous and relatable take on marriage. Directed by Li Nien-hsiu, it’s a fun watch.

With these fresh releases, you’ll have plenty of options to unwind and enjoy your Saturday. Grab some snacks, get comfy, and dive into the exciting new content this weekend!