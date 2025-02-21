OTT Releases Feb 17 - Feb 21: New Arrivals on Amazon Prime, Netflix & More

Feb 21, 2025, 12:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

This week brings an exciting lineup of new movies and web series across various OTT platforms. Here’s a quick look at what’s streaming and where you can watch them!

Netflix

American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17

Court of Gold – February 18

Zero Day – February 20

Daaku Maharaaj – February 21

JioHotstar

The White Lotus Season 3 – February 17

Win or Lose – February 19

Oops! Ab Kya? – February 20

Office – February 21

Amazon Prime Video

Reacher Season 3 – February 20

Baby John – February 20

ZEE5

Crime Beat – February 21

Apple TV+

Surface Season 2 – February 21

Sony LIV

CID – February 21

With so many new releases across different genres, there's plenty to binge-watch this week. Pick your favorite platform and start streaming!


Read More:

Tags: 
OTT releases
Amazon Prime Video
netflix
Zee5
Sony LIV
Jio Hotstar
Apple TV Plus
new movies
web series
Advertisement
Back to Top