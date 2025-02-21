OTT Releases Feb 17 - Feb 21: New Arrivals on Amazon Prime, Netflix & More
This week brings an exciting lineup of new movies and web series across various OTT platforms. Here’s a quick look at what’s streaming and where you can watch them!
Netflix
American Murder: Gabby Petito – February 17
Court of Gold – February 18
Zero Day – February 20
Daaku Maharaaj – February 21
JioHotstar
The White Lotus Season 3 – February 17
Win or Lose – February 19
Oops! Ab Kya? – February 20
Office – February 21
Amazon Prime Video
Reacher Season 3 – February 20
Baby John – February 20
ZEE5
Crime Beat – February 21
Apple TV+
Surface Season 2 – February 21
Sony LIV
CID – February 21
With so many new releases across different genres, there's plenty to binge-watch this week. Pick your favorite platform and start streaming!