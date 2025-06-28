Oka Pathakam Prakaram OTT Review: Edge-of-the-Seat Thriller is a Weekend Must-Watch!

Every now and then, there comes a film that might not have received great appreciation at the cinemas but ended up working great wonders during its digital run. The same is happening with Puri Jagannadh's brother Sai Ram Shankar's gripping thriller, Oka Pathakam Prakaram. Despite receiving positive reviews upon its theatrical release in February, the movie failed to significantly boost its box-office collections.

It took time for Oka Pathakam Prakaram to land on OTT because Sun NXT liked the content and decided to give the film a solid platform. Sai Ram Shankar plays a public prosecutor in the movie where a series of murders took place in the sea city of Vishakapatnam, and the police's eyes turn to Sai Ram Shankar.

Whether he really is the murderer or what the police end up finding about him forms the rest of the tale of Oka Pathakam Prakaram. Directed by Vinod Vijayan, the movie will definitely keep you on the edge of your seats with its gripping narrative, and for those of you who missed watching this crime thriller in the theaters, you can definitely catch the same on Sun NXT.

When it comes to appreciating cinema irrespective of the platforms, Telugu movie fans have time and again proven that they are the best, and the same is being witnessed with Oka Pathakam Prakaram. The movie, released on Sun NXT, is already making great viewership numbers, and the app might also get an increase in Telugu subscribers thanks to this film.

Murder mysteries and crime dramas have consistently performed well in the OTT space, and this trend continues with Oka Pathakam Prakaram. It is also interesting to note that the makers have announced a cash prize for those who can identify the murderer before the interval in theaters. That's how much confidence director Vinod Vijayan and his team had in the movie.

Even though Oka Pathakam Prakaram didn't get its due share in the theaters, it's glad to see that the film is getting good numbers in its digital debut at Sun NXT.