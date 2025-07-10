Narivetta OTT Release: SonyLIV Surprises Fans, Tovino Thomas Film Streaming Now!

Tovino Thomas is experiencing significant success at the box office. The actor, known for choosing author-backed roles that showcase his acting prowess, picked a hardcore subject like Narivetta. Narivetta explores police brutality in a graphic manner, and Tovino Thomas' portrayal garnered praise from a diverse range of audiences.

Narivetta OTT Release: When and Where to Watch?

The movie also ended up becoming a box-office hit. Despite having a modest budget of reportedly Rs. 10 crores, Narivetta managed to earn close to Rs. 30 crores and achieved a resounding success at the Kerala box office. However, unlike Thudarum, the movie failed to penetrate beyond Kerala's borders and create a stir in other states. This coule be one of the reasons why Narivetta took some time to negotiate a solid OTT deal with streaming platforms.

After a lot of deliberation on the internet about who would secure the digital rights, SonyLIV decided to platform Narivetta and release the movie on July 11th. But, in a delightful surprise for fans of Tovino, Narivetta has already begun streaming on the platform.

Fans who missed Narivetta in theaters can now watch it on SonyLIV, and it's unclear how they'll react to this gripping police action drama.