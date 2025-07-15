Karate Kid Legends OTT Release: Jackie Chan Latest Film Out on Streaming Already?

Karate Kid Legends was easily one of the most anticipated movies of the year, and even though it didn't live up to its expectations from a box-office standpoint, the hype around the film, especially in the week leading up to its release, was earth-shattering, to say the least. Those who are fans of the franchise managed to ensure that they were filling the theaters on the first day across the globe, and this showed how much love there was for this series.

However, critic reviews for Karate Kid Legends remained moderate, and while some appreciated the way the action scenes were designed and how naturally realistic they looked on screen, others felt that the movie didn't have enough meat for them to remain invested throughout its duration. Also, the fact that Legends followed a typical ending just like its predecessors might not have worked in the film's favor, but there was no other way to end the movie anyway.

Karate Kid: Legends OTT Release: When and Where to Watch the Film?

But it's important to note that Karate Kid Legends had ample positivity flowing throughout, and it will surely be remembered in the future for the way it tried to be pure and stuck to what it believed in. Kudos to the makers for doing so, and after the box office run is done, Karate Kid Legends is now geared up for its digital debut. Like many Hollywood and international movies, Karate Kid: Legends will first be available for international as well as Indian audiences on a rental basis before being available to stream for free.

As a result, those who are eager to catch the movie will have to pay and watch Karate Kid: Legends on multiple platforms. For fans in India, the movie is available for rent on two platforms—Prime Video and Z5. Even though there is no clarity on which OTT app will finally stream the movie once the rental model ends, it's highly likely that Prime Video might be the digital home for the Jackie Chan film in the Indian subcontinent.