Kannappa OTT Release: Vishnu Manchu Film to Stream Only After 10 Weeks?

There is a lot of anticipation surrounding Manchu Vishnu's upcoming devotional drama, Kannappa. The Manchu hero considers the project prestigious for numerous reasons, and he has extensively promoted it. To mount a big film these days is no mean feat, and Vishnu ensured to bring in actors across industries to help him achieve his lifelong silver screen dream.

Prabhas' extended cameo is expected to create groundbreaking openings for Kannappa, and if the early shows tomorrow generate positive word of mouth, there's no stopping the movie. So far, the advanced bookings have been favorable, and this should ensure a solid opening day for the movie.

Kannappa OTT Update: Manchu Vishnu Takes Bold Stance

During the media interaction ahead of the release, Manchu Vishnu confidently revealed that he has not yet sold the OTT rights of his film to any platform and that he believes audiences will come to theaters and make it a blockbuster; only then will he consider discussing the rights.

We should commend Manchu Vishnu for his stance, which mirrors Aamir Khan's opposition to the dominance of streaming platforms in the theatrical space. In the press meet, Vishnu also clarified that Kannappa will not land on any streaming platform for 10 weeks. The delay would give ample time for people to watch the movie only on the big screen and not wait for its OTT release.

Team Kannappa's movie's success depends on its first-day public reactions. Already, Bollywood insiders who watched the movie gave extremely positive reactions, and the way the final act was reportedly shot, it's going to be an emotional ride for audiences on the silver screen on Friday.