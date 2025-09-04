Kannappa OTT Release: Prabhas and Manchu Vishnu’s Devotional Drama Now on Prime Video

The much-awaited Telugu devotional drama Kannappa, starring Vishnu Manchu in the lead alongside big stars like Prabhas and Akshay Kumar, has finally made its digital debut. After a lukewarm run at the box office earlier this year, the epic saga has now arrived on Amazon Prime Video, hoping to find a wider audience on OTT.

Kannappa Now Streaming on Prime Video

On September 4, Prime Video officially announced the OTT release of Kannappa through its Instagram handle. Sharing a fiery poster featuring Mohanlal, Prabhas, Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, and others in their mythological avatars, the streaming platform wrote:

“Glory, Guts, Grandeur all in one epic #KannappaOnPrime. Watch Now.”

Currently, the film is available in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Kannada. However, there is no update yet on the Hindi version or subtitles.

Vishnu Manchu also confirmed the news on X, writing:

“Witness the epic, spirit of sacrifice & divinity. #KANNAPPA releases digitally on Sept 4, 2025, only on Prime Video. Har Har Mahadev. Har Ghar Mahadev.”

Plot of Kannappa

The film follows the journey of Thinnadu, an atheist whose transformation into the legendary devotee Kannappa is both emotional and inspiring. The story, penned by Vishnu Manchu himself, is based on the timeless legend of Kannappa, the greatest devotee of Lord Shiva who even sacrificed his eyes in devotion.

Star-Studded Cast

Vishnu Manchu as Kannappa/Thinnadu

Preity Mukundan as Nemali, Thinnadu’s love interest

Akshay Kumar as Lord Shiva

Kajal Aggarwal as Goddess Parvati

Prabhas, Mohan Babu, Mohanlal, and Sarathkumar in key roles

With its divine theme, stellar cast, and grandeur, Kannappa now enters the OTT space where it remains to be seen whether the film will receive more love from digital audiences than it did in theatres.