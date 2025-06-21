The Great Indian Kapil Show Season 3 OTT Release Postponed? Here's What We Know

It's the weekend, and OTT audiences must be looking for ways to get relaxed by watching engaging movies and TV shows online. For those of you who want to watch something lighthearted and laugh along with your family, The Great Indian Kapil Show by Kapil Sharma and his team is all set to release on Netflix today.

Every week, there will be a new episode released, and the first episode of the new season starts with Salman Khan, who visited Kapil Sharma during Sikander promotions. Now, Salman is one star hero who has been a regular on the Kapil show, and even when the show moved out of his Colors to streaming giant Netflix, Salman Khan happily obliged to partake in it. He even made a joke about this, which is shown in the promo for the Kapil Sharma show on Netflix.

Fans have been eagerly anticipating the release of the comedy show on June 21st, eager to witness the hilarious banter between Salman Khan and Kapil Sharma. But Netflix is yet to make the episode available on its app. This further raises the question: Did the streaming platform decide to postpone the release of The Great Indian Kapil Show?

The answer to that is no, as Netflix is one platform that sticks to their schedule, and even with The Kapil Sharma show, they might be looking to release the show at the same time as when it used to air on Colors, i.e., at 8 p.m. IST. Although Netflix has not officially confirmed this, it can be assumed that the release will be postponed, and fans can expect the show to be available on the OTT app at any time from now on.

Update: Netflix has confirmed that The Great Indian Kapil Show will be out every Saturday at 8 pm Indian time.