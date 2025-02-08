Gram Chikitsalay OTT: Akansha Ranjan Kapoor and Amol Parashar Star in TVF’s Upcoming Series on Prime Video

Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor will star as the female lead in the upcoming Prime Video series Gram Chikitsalay. The series is produced by The Viral Fever (TVF) and also features Amol Parashar, Vinay Pathak, Anandeshwar Dwivedi, Akash Makhija, and Garima Vikrant Singh in important roles.

The first look of the series was recently revealed, showing Akansha riding a scooty as she plays a small-town girl. Talking about her experience, Akansha shared, “Working on Gram Chikitsalay was a refreshing experience. The story and my character really interested me because it’s something completely different from anything I’ve done before. I even learned to ride a scooty for the first time it was scary at first, but I ended up loving it! Playing a doctor was a big responsibility, and I’m excited for people to see me in this new role.”

Akansha is known for her roles in films like Guilty, Ray, and Monica, O My Darling. She describes Gram Chikitsalay as a perfect mix of humor and emotions. The story follows a city doctor adjusting to life at a small-town public health center.Fans are eagerly waiting for more details about the show.