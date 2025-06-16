Final Destination Bloodlines OTT Release: Prime Video to Stream Film From June 17 But With a Twist!

This announcement is surprise news for fans of the hit Hollywood franchise, Final Destination. When the news came out that the sixth part of this movie would be hitting the theaters, fans were excited, as this was one franchise that's associated with nostalgia for movie lovers. Even though Final Destination is a scary ride, the thrill lies in knowing the cleverly devised methods used by the makers to kill people.

Final Destination: Bloodlines OTT: Prime Video to Rent Film Soon

This was where the sixth installment of Final Destination worked big time, and its connection to the very first part of the series had garnered massive attention from viewers worldwide. The makers didn't anticipate the film would become a massive blockbuster, but the overwhelming love for it resulted in it generating significant revenue at the global box office.

While there is no confirmation for fans as to whether there will be a seventh part to the franchise, the makers will surely be thinking about it. Now, to those who missed watching Final Destination: Bloodlines on the big screen, there is great news. The movie will be available to stream on the OTT platform Prime Video from the 17th of this month, but there's a catch.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will only be available for rent on Prime Video. The movie will stay in the rent mode for a while before being available to stream for free for all on the streaming platform. Now, this is one decision that might irk OTT fans, and if there's one complaint that people have on Prime, it's this.

Final Destination: Bloodlines will be available to stream for rent for roughly a week, and it will be fascinating to see how OTT audiences respond to this spooky death ride.