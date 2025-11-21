The Family Man 3: Did Vijay Setupathi Play a Cameo in this Spy Thriller?

Fans of The Family Man were sent into a frenzy after a key moment in Episode 6 hinted at a massive crossover with Raj and DK’s other blockbuster series, Farzi. In the penultimate episode, Chellam sir delivers one of the most intriguing lines of the season. He tells Srikant Tiwari that only one man can help him now, but Srikant’s ego would never allow him to make that call. The internet immediately understood who he meant.

The hint ties directly back to Farzi, Raj and DK’s universe-expanding crime thriller where Vijay Sethupathi plays the unforgettable Michael Vedanayagam, an intelligence officer with his own grey shades. In that series, Michael casually asks a security guard near the TFM building, “Srikant Tiwari kaisa hai?”, officially confirming that both shows exist in the same spy universe. The cameo was subtle then, but now it feels like a setup for something far bigger.

In The Family Man 3, Srikant is cornered, out of options, and in desperate need of support. And by Chellam sir’s own admission, Michael is the only man capable of stepping in. This opens the door for a potential crossover event that fans have been hoping for ever since Farzi released.

Raj and DK have already confirmed that Farzi 2 will come after The Family Man 3, and this setup feels intentional. While Season 3 marks the end of Srikant’s primary arc in the Family Man storyline, it is now almost certain that he may enter the Farzi world for a cameo, potentially sharing screen space with Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi and more.