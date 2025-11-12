Delhi Crime 3 OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Gripping Crime Drama

The highly anticipated third season of the Emmy-winning series Delhi Crime is set to premiere on November 13, 2025, on Netflix at 1:30 PM IST. The new season will also be available for streaming in Telugu and Tamil, expanding its reach to a wider audience across India.

Led by Shefali Shah, who reprises her role as DCP Vartika Chaturvedi, Delhi Crime Season 3 explores a massive human trafficking network that stretches across several states. This time, Vartika faces off against a powerful new adversary, played by Huma Qureshi, who stars as “Badi Didi,” the head of the syndicate.

The series continues its signature mix of tension, realism, and emotional depth, highlighting the moral and psychological challenges faced by the Delhi Police as they battle organized crime. Familiar faces such as Rasika Dugal, Rajesh Tailang, and Sayani Gupta return, ensuring that the intensity and quality the series is known for remain intact.

For fans of hard-hitting crime dramas, Delhi Crime Season 3 promises gripping storytelling, layered characters, and a reflection of the darker realities of urban India. With its strong performances and compelling plot, the series is expected to continue its run as one of India’s most acclaimed OTT productions.

Mark your calendars for November 13, the streets of Delhi are about to reveal new secrets.