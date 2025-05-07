Conclave OTT Release in India: When and Where to Watch the Oscar-Winning Movie Online?

The recent passing of Pope Francis is one of the most grieved events in recent history. Millions of people have come together to collectively mourn Pope Francis' passing. Days after his death, there is a significant trend that's being observed, and that is movie buffs turning to Conclave, a film that's garnered significant attention and won the Best Adapted Screenplay at the Oscars earlier this year.

It's intriguing to note that the real-life Conclave is currently underway at the Vatican to elect Pope Francis' successor. There is significant interest in the movie, and audiences are looking for ways to catch or stream it online.

Well, fret not, we have got you covered. After observing the high level of interest in this topic and the gripping Ralph Fiennes drama, Amazon Prime Video decided to showcase this film for its international audience.

As a result, Conclave is now available on the OTT platform Prime for its users to stream and enjoy the dramatic tale. Starring Ralph Fiennes and Stanley Tucci, Conclave was released in Indian theaters on February 7th. The movie was received well by both the critics and the audiences.

Conclave is based on Robert Harris' 2016 novel of the same name, and the movie will now invite more audiences to its gripping portrayal of power, faith, and the drama behind the closed doors of the Vatican.

Conclave follows one of the world's most secretive and ancient events, selecting the new Pope. The sudden death of the beloved Pope tasked Cardinal Lawrence with running this covert process. Once the Catholic Church's most powerful leaders have gathered from around the world and are locked together in the Vatican hills, Lawrence uncovers a trail of deep secrets left in the dead Pope's wake— secrets that could shake the foundations of the Church.