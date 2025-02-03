Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story OTT Release on Feb 11 on Disney+ Hotstar

Kaveri Kapur, daughter of veteran filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, is ready to make her Bollywood debut in the upcoming romantic comedy Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story. The film stars Vardhan Puri, the grandson of the legendary actor Amrish Puri, in the lead role. Set to stream on Disney+ Hotstar from February 11, 2025, the film promises to be a refreshing youth drama.

On February 3, 2025, the makers released the first look poster of the movie, showcasing the lead stars, Vardhan and Kaveri. The poster features both of them sitting under a tree, leaning toward each other with sweet smiles, perfectly capturing the romantic theme of the film.

The movie is about a love story that defies time and distance. The makers shared the post with the caption, "Some love stories are meant to be… no matter the time, no matter the distance. #BobbyAurRishiKiLoveStory – streaming from 11th Feb."

Fans quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their excitement. One fan wrote, "IM SOOOOO EXCITED I CANT WAIT TO SEE THISSSSSS," while another commented, "Arey wah!!! Finally," and a third added, "Can't wait for this masterpiece! @vardhanpuri02 never disappoints!"

Directed by Kunal Kohli, Bobby Aur Rishi Ki Love Story is presented by Jio Studios and backed by The Production Headquarters Ltd and The Indian Scion Production Ltd UK. Produced by Jyoti Deshpande and Mohaan Nadaar, it is set to premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on February 11, 2025.

In addition to her debut, Kaveri is also working on Masoom 2, a sequel to her father's classic film Masoom (1983). Vardhan Puri, who made his debut in 2019, also starred in films like Ye Saali Aashiqui and Bloody Ishq.