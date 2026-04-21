Biker OTT Release: When and Where to Watch Sharwanand’s Film

The Telugu sports action drama Biker, starring Sharwanand, is gearing up for its digital premiere after its theatrical run. The film, which released in cinemas on April 3, 2026, has gained attention for its unique motocross-based storyline.

According to the latest reports, the film’s OTT rights have been acquired by Netflix, and it is expected to start streaming from May 1, 2026. However, an official confirmation from the platform is still awaited.

Directed by Abhilash Reddy, Biker is considered one of India’s first films to explore the world of motocross racing. The movie features a strong cast including Rajasekhar and Malvika Nair in key roles, along with supporting actors like Atul Kulkarni and Brahmaji.

Despite a moderate start at the box office, the film managed to generate buzz due to its high-speed action sequences and fresh concept. Reports suggest that it has collected around ₹40+ crore worldwide, adding to its growing popularity.

Once released on OTT, the film is likely to be available in multiple languages, allowing a wider audience to experience the action-packed drama from the comfort of their homes.

With its digital release around the corner, fans who missed it in theatres are eagerly waiting to stream Biker online.