Bazooka Then, Narivetta OTT Now? What's Happening to Malayalam Cinema on Streaming?

The OTT scenario has definitely changed big time as multiple streaming platforms are altering the way they look at platform films. Malayalam movies, which were once highly sought after by streaming partners, are now struggling to secure proper deals for their release.

It's not that the movies are not becoming hits on the big screen. Irrespective of the film's hit or flop status, many Malayalam movies are now waiting for an OTT platform to take them. Small films with minimal budgets are somehow finding a way to reach streaming platforms, while films that became popular, like Thudarum, have easily ended up on various digital apps.

Narivetta Going the Bazooka Way? Malayalam Movies and Their OTT Problem

But it's the mid-range films that are struggling. Films that were made on a decent budget and also managed to pull audiences to the theaters, despite mixed reviews, are the ones that are struggling at the moment. Take Narivetta, for instance. Made on a budget of Rs.10 crores, Narvetta collected close to Rs.30 crores in its theatrical run, which is not a small number at all.

However, Narivetta didn't register with movie-going audiences outside Kerala, and this lack of recognition is what's stopping the film from getting a digital deal signed. Same was the case with Bazooka. The movie had many expectations before its theatrical release, but it got mixed reviews, and despite Mammootty's star power, Bazooka didn't collect much in its theatrical run.

There were reports that Z5 was acquiring both Bazooka and Dominic and the Ladies' Purse. However, these reports are merely conjecture, as we have not yet received concrete information on this matter. Now, the same could be happening with Narivetta. It remains to be seen if Tovino Thomas film finds a streaming partner after all.