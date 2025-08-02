Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel Now Streaming on JioCinema OTT

The gripping Mexican docuseries Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel, chronicling the attempted arrest of notorious drug lord Ovidio Guzmán—son of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán—is now available for streaming in India on JioCinema (formerly Jio Hotstar).

When and Where to Watch?

Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel is currently streaming exclusively on JioCinema. The four-part docuseries dives deep into one of the most intense and violent episodes in the Mexican drug war.

About the Series

Directed by Fatima Lianes and produced by Luis Velo, Guillermo Gomez, and Laura Martinez, this true-crime series explores the events surrounding the failed military operation to capture Ovidio Guzmán in 2019.

When cartel gunmen launched a brutal counterattack in Culiacán, Mexico, the government was forced to release Guzmán, sparking political turmoil and revealing the growing strength of Los Chapitos—the faction of the Sinaloa Cartel led by El Chapo’s sons.

The series also delves into the cartel’s role in global fentanyl trafficking and the fallout from the incident, including increased U.S.-Mexico cooperation in the war on drugs.

Cast & Crew

As a documentary, the series features:

Ovidio Guzmán in archival footage

Law enforcement officials

Lawyers

Journalists

Former cartel members

All appear as themselves, providing first-hand accounts and insights into the violent events.

Reception

Currently holding an IMDB rating of 5.6/10, Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel has already drawn significant attention for its raw storytelling and real-life footage.

Why Watch?

This docuseries offers a rare, unflinching look at the Mexican drug war, the power of cartels, and the political dilemmas faced by governments in their fight against organized crime.

Watch all four episodes of Battle of Culiacán: Heirs of the Cartel now streaming on JioCinema.