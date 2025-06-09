From Alappuzha Gymkhana and Subham to Rana Naidu 2: OTT Releases This Week

It's yet another week for movie buffs across the country to eagerly wait and see which movies and TV shows they can add to their respective wishlists across the platforms so that they can binge-watch in their spare time. So far, the month of June has been filled with good content across platforms to entertain audiences.

This week will be no different, with more releases scheduled to captivate OTT fans. Let's check out the must-see movies and TV shows coming out this week.

Subham

One of the movies to release this weekend, Subham, is produced by Samantha Ruth Prabhu's Tralala Moving Pictures and directed by Praveen Kandregula. Subham presents a realistic portrayal of contemporary middle-class families. The movie didn't really create a splash at the box office when it was released but did just enough to ensure that it's in the profit zone. There was a lot of discussion over who ends up getting the streaming rights for Subham. Zee5 had originally planned to release this film, but circumstances changed and JioHotstar ultimately secured the rights.

The movie is all set to stream on the platform starting June 13th.

Rana Naidu 2

Venkatesh Daggubati is well-known in Tollywood for his clean image, consistently portraying roles that appeal to families in his films. That's one of the reasons why Sankrantiki Vastunnam ended up being a giant hit in both the Telugu states. When Venkatesh tried to go off his usual self and tried portraying a negatively shaded role that's laced with expletives in Rana Naidu, the reactions from Telugu folks were extreme.

Some fans really loved it, but others declared that they can't see Venkatesh in such a role. Surprisingly, the show resonated strongly with North Indian audiences, who appreciated the unique portrayal of Naga Naidu's character. As a result, the show was renewed for another season, and now Naga and Rana Naidu are all set to enthrall audiences in season 2.

Netflix, which streamed the first season, will also stream the second, and it will be available to stream on June 13th.

Kesari Chapter 2

Akshay Kumar has been relentless with his movie approaches, irrespective of whether they are working at the box office or not. His latest film, Kesari Chapter 2, managed to impress a fairly good section of the audiences and is now gearing up to test its fate with the OTT audiences. Following the 8-week window, Kesari 2 will release on JioHotstar from June 13th, and the expectation is that it will be one of the most talked about movies once it makes its digital debut.

Alappuzha Gymkhana

There was a lot of suspense behind the OTT release of the Khalid Rahman-directed boxing drama Alappuzha Gymkhana. Starring Naslen and others, Alappuzha Gymkhana ended up being one of the most profitable films from Malayalam cinema this year, and after teasing fans that it will be streaming live on June 6, Alappuzha Gymkhana will now make its digital debut on June 13th on Sony LIV.

Eleven Movie

Crime thrillers and OTT platforms are a match made in heaven, and this was proved multiple times. The same might just happen to Naveen Chandra's crime drama, Eleven. Released amid decent hype, Eleven failed to resonate with the audiences who appreciated the plot but didn't like the clumsy execution. The movie was released in Tamil and Telugu. The Tamil version of the film will release on the OTT platform, Tenkotta, and also on Aha Tamil at the same time.

There is still clarity to be had on the Telugu version, but Eleven will be available for streaming from June 13th on the above platforms.