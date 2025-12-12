3 Roses Season 2 OTT: When and Where to Watch the New Season, Cast and Crew Revealed

The Telugu web series 3 Roses is returning after nearly four years with its much-awaited Season 2, featuring Eesha Rebba once again in the lead, joined by Kushitha Kallapu and Rashi Singh. The new season will stream on Aha from December 13, bringing back the mix of friendship, drama, and suspense that defined its debut run.

New Plot, New City, New Challenges

Season 2 takes the story in a fresh direction as the three lead characters shift to Mumbai to set up their own advertising agency, marking a significant milestone in their personal and professional journeys. However, their new beginnings take an unexpected twist when a gangster returning from France starts tracking them, pushing the narrative into darker and more intense territory.

Recap of Season 1

The first season, which premiered on November 12, 2021, introduced viewers to Ritu, Jhanvi, and Indu—three women navigating friendship, freedom, and family expectations. Each character approached life, love, and career differently, and their return to Hyderabad triggered a series of emotional and life-changing developments. After such a long break between seasons, curiosity about where their stories head next has grown significantly among fans.

Season 2 Crew & Creative Team

Behind the scenes, 3 Roses Season 2 is created by Maruthi and directed by Kiran K. Karavalla. The writing is handled by Ravi Namburii and Sandeep Bolla, with SKN returning as the producer.

The technical crew includes:

Cinematography: Shakti Arvind

Editing: Vijay Mukthavarapu

Art Direction: Bhaskar Mudavath

Music: Ajay Arasada

Co-Director: K. Vijaya Sarathy

Executive Producer: Vasundhara Naidu

Costume Design: Ayesha Mariam

As Season 2 prepares for its digital premiere, audiences eager for fresh Telugu web content can look forward to a new journey filled with intrigue, emotional depth, and strong female bonds. 3 Roses Season 2 begins streaming December 13 on Aha.