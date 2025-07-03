World Chess Rankings: Praggnandhaa Leads India's Flourish Inside Top-100

There cannot be a better time than right now in the Indian chess scenario. After more than a decade where Viswanathan Anand was the lone warrior, he has now been accompanied and dominated by several Indian players who have taken multiple positions above him in World Chess rankings .

GM Praggnandhaa Rameshbabu, who recently won the 2025 UzChessCup, is now in the fourth position worldwide with a rating of 2779. Erigraisi Arjun and Gukesh now follow him in the fifth and sixth positions, respectively.

Legendary champ Vishwanathan Anand is in the 13th position. Aravindh Chithambaram and Vidit Santosh are among the other notable players. Harikrishna, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani, Murali Karthikeyan, and Abhimanyu Puranik occupy multiple positions within the top 100. It's evident that Indian Chess is thriving now more than ever, and it promises to be fascinating to watch the sport's growth in the years to come.