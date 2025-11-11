FIDE Chess World Cup 2025: How to Watch Praggnanandhaa, Arjun Erigaisi in Action?

India is riding a strong wave in the FIDE Chess World Cup 2025 currently underway in Goa, and the first game of Round 4 saw key Indian players maintain their composure and momentum. From the 24-member Indian contingent that began the tournament, just five remain after the high-stakes knock-out format claimed top names like D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin and Aravindh Chitambaram.

Second-seeded Grandmaster Arjun Erigaisi opened his Round 4 clash against Hungarian veteran Peter Leko with the black pieces, and the two agreed to a quick draw. Arjun will now play with white in the next game, and the strategy appears to be keeping the scoreboard clean while probing for opportunities. Meanwhile, Indian junior prodigy R Praggnanandhaa begins his match against Russian wildcard Daniil Dubov, and is expected to pose a substantial challenge.

Also in action: GM Pentala Harikrishna takes on Sweden’s Nils Grandelius, GM Pranav V squares off with Uzbekistan’s Nodirbek Yakubboev, and GM Karthik Venkataraman faces Vietnam’s Le Quang Leim. The winners of these matches will move forward in the race for one of the coveted three spots reserved for the 2026 Candidates Tournament. India’s hopes remain pinned on its remaining five players.

Tournament observers note that the Goa venue and the knockout format make every game a high-pressure environment. With a prize fund of US $2 million and tremendous stakes attached to advancing, players are using every move to probe, test, and conserve energy. The Indian team’s presence in Round 4 is already a milestone given the global strength of the field.

For Arjun, the draw against Leko is neither complacent nor risky, it neatly sets him up to press with white in the next encounter. For Praggnanandhaa, Harikrishna, Pranav and Karthik, the challenge is to avoid blunders, maintain stamina and exploit their opponents’ weaknesses. As the tournament progresses, their control of opening preparation and adaptability could make the difference.

India is watching closely. The five remaining players are not just representing their nation; they are all within reach of elevating their careers on the global stage. Whether any of them reach the next tier remains to be seen, but their steady progress is a significant achievement in itself. With the games set for tomorrow, India’s chess story in Goa is far from over, and the next moves could define which players keep the title dream alive.

The FIDE Chess World Cup is available for streaming on FIDE Chess official youtube channel.