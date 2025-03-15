Oscar-winner MM Keeravani to perform live along with 83-artist orchestra

Mumbai, March 15 (IANS) Oscar-winning legendary music composer and lyricist M.M. Keeravani, for the first time in 20 years, is set to take center stage in Hyderabad for a grand live concert called the "Naa Tour," featuring his first-ever 83-artist orchestra on March 22.

Keeravani says he is expecting a “diverse crowd of music lovers, spanning all ages, at this live show.”

“To ensure everyone is engaged, I have handpicked 30 playlists, a mix of Telugu and Hindi, based on feedback from fans about their favorite songs they would love to hear live.”

This concert will feature a curated selection of fan-favourite songs and iconic tracks from Keeravani’s 35-year musical legacy.

“A transition of beloved classics and fresh hits from 1990 to 2025 —from retro to modern, devotional songs to energetic item numbers.”

“There are even some never-before-heard tracks that I have recently produced, which I am confident will resonate with all age groups,” said Keeravani, who won the Oscar for Best Original Song and the Golden Globe Award for Best Original Song for the track "Naatu Naatu" from the film “RRR”.

In a special gesture, Chiranjeevi and SS Rajamouli recently shared their Keeravani playlists on X, adding excitement to the event, while Chiranjeevi asked for “Bangaru Kodi Petta”, Rajamouli talked about experiencing Keeravani perform the OSTs of their favorite films.

In his reply to Chiranjeevi, Keeravani dropped a hint, saying, “I bring Bangaru Kodi Petta your way.”

The song "Bangaru Kodi Petta" from the 1992 blockbuster Gharana Mogudu.

The concert will also include a special segment where Keeravani will perform live versions of his most celebrated background scores.

The MM Keeravani concert, "Naa Tour," will take place on March 22 indoors at HITEX in Hyderabad.

Along with Telugu, Keeravani has composed music for a few Hindi, Tamil, Kannada, and Malayalam films. He is best known for his compositions in works such as Kshana Kshanam, Gharana Mogudu, Criminal, Subha Sankalpam, Zakhm, Student No.1, Jism, Paheli, Magadheera, Eega, and Baahubali, to name a few.

