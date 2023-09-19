Oracle brings generative AI capabilities to healthcare, unveils new capabilities

Las Vegas, Sep 19 (IANS) Cloud major Oracle has announced new capabilities that combine the power of generative AI and voice to help providers focus more on patient engagement, building trust, and improving healthcare.

Patients will now have the freedom to get quick answers to clinical questions, schedule appointments, and more via simple voice commands.

Integrated with Oracle’s electronic health record (EHR) solutions, the new Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant enables providers to leverage the power of generative AI together with voice commands to reduce manual work so they can focus more attention on patient care.

It also makes it easy for patients to take self-service actions such as scheduling appointments or checking clinical information at their convenience using simple voice commands, the company said during the Oracle Health Conference here.

“By bringing comprehensive generative AI and voice-first capabilities to our EHR platforms, we are not only helping providers reduce mundane work that leads to burnout, but we are also empowering them to create better interactions with patients that establish trust, build loyalty, and deliver better outcomes,” said Suhas Uliyar, senior vice president of product management, Oracle Health.

The Oracle Clinical Digital Assistant also responds to conversational voice commands from providers who can ask questions such as ‘show me the patient’s latest MRI results,’ to look up elements of a patient’s EHR record during an appointment.

The information and images are then delivered in a relevant order that helps the physician gain insight into the appropriate treatment path without requiring a multi-menu, multi-step interaction with the EHR.

The new solution will be available in the next 12 months, said the company.

Oracle also introduced new healthcare-specific capabilities to Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications Suite to help healthcare organisations increase financial visibility, build more resilient supply chains, and improve patient care.

The new capabilities will enable healthcare organizations to increase productivity, reduce costs, embrace new business models, enhance decision making, and better serve patient needs.

“The new capabilities added to Oracle Fusion Applications Suite will help healthcare organisations adopt new business models, embrace rapid innovation, build agile and sustainable supply chains, and better serve patients’ needs -- now and in the future,” explained Steve Miranda, executive vice president of applications development, Oracle.

The Cloud major also introduced new workforce management capabilities within Oracle Fusion Cloud Human Capital Management (HCM) to help healthcare organisations adapt to changing labour markets, meet volatile customer demand, and better attract and retain workers.

The new capabilities, Oracle Workforce Scheduling and Oracle Workforce Labor Optimisation, connect business and electronic health record (EHR) data on a single cloud platform to help healthcare organizations navigate advanced scheduling and labor needs.

"With Oracle Cloud HCM, healthcare organizations can meet employees where they are, with a complete HR and employee experience solution that better supports their needs with increased autonomy and flexibility,” said Chris Leone, executive vice president, applications development, Oracle.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.