Oppn unity on SIR, 'harassment' of Bengali-speaking people in Odisha, Assam may be raised in INDIA Bloc meet

Kolkata, July 19 (IANS) Alleged harassment of Bengali-speaking people in Odisha, Assam and Delhi after being branded as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators, the Special Intensive Review (SIR) and the necessity of Opposition unity on these issue are likely to be the important matters that would be raised by the Trinamool Congress in the meeting of the INDIA Bloc this evening.

The meeting will be attended virtually by the Trinamool Congress General Secretary and the party's Lok Sabha member, Abhishek Banerjee, as decided by the party leadership at the last moment.

“The harassment of Bengali-speaking people in BJP-ruled states after being branded as illegal Bangladeshi infiltrators is the most burning issue of the country currently.

"While the Trinamool Congress is the only party in the country which is spearheading the movement on this issue, our Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, had already stressed the importance of a united stand of all Opposition parties on this issue.

"Our General Secretary is expected to convey that message to the INDIA Bloc allies in the meeting this evening,” said a senior Trinamool Congress member who refused to be named.

Although initially, the Trinamool Congress decided to skip the INDIA Bloc meeting because of the preoccupation of the party leaders with the preparations for the party’s annual Martyrs’ Day rally on July 21, at the last moment, it was decided that Abhishek Banerjee would attend the meeting virtually.

Another important issue the party’s General Secretary will raise in the INDIA Bloc meeting would be the Special Intensive Review by the Election Commission of India (ECI), which has already started and is expected to start in West Bengal next month, the Trinamool Congress leader said.

“Our Chief Minister has already made the party’s stand clear that this Special Intensive Review is a ploy to indirectly implement NRC in West Bengal. Our General Secretary is expected to elaborate the party’s stand on this issue at the INDIA Bloc meeting this evening,” he added.

The meeting of the INDIA Bloc this evening, which is happening after a gap of quite some time, is expected to discuss coordination on the floor of the Parliament on various issues during the forthcoming Monsoon Session of the House.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.