‘Operation Sindoor’: Pawan Kalyan lauds Indian forces, PM Modi for precision strikes

Mumbai, May 7 (IANS) The entire nation is applauding Indian defence forces’ targeted attacks on the terror camps in Pakistan as part of ‘Operation Sindoor’. Telugu superstar Pawan Kalyan has lauded the targeted action, and expressed his gratitude to PM Modi for the precision and planning.

The Telugu superstar took to his X, formerly Twitter on Wednesday, and penned a long note thanking PM Modi and the Indian forces.

He wrote in Hindi, “Where there is no valor, there is the decay of virtue. Where there is no valor, selfishness triumphs. - Dinakar Decades of endurance... endurance! To the brave leadership of the three armed forces, who, after excessive endurance, rekindled the spirit of valor in the entire nation of India through ‘Operation Sindoor’, and to the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, who stood unwaveringly with them, heartfelt thanks...!! We are with you, always. Jai Hind!! @adgpi @IAF_MCC @indiannavy #OperationSindoor”.

The recent strikes, a pre-dawn offensive codenamed Operation Sindoor, were carried across 9 terror sites in Pakistan. They specifically targeted terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, the Ministry of Defence confirmed in a press release issued at 1:44 AM on May 7, 2025.

Reportedly, surface-to-surface missiles were used to strike the terror camps in Pakistan. Pakistan, on its part, has unleashed a wave of misinformation and disinformation in order to swing the public opinion in their favour.

Pakistani officials also claimed to have shot down 5 Indian fighter jets, however, in the absence of any credible evidence, these claims seem to be empty statements.

The move is a retaliation to the brutal terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed the lives of 25 Indian civilians and one Nepali national.

New Delhi has said that the strikes were non-escalatory in nature.

