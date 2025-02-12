Opening of Indian Consulate in Marseille marks new chapter in India-France ties: PM Modi

Marseille (France), Feb 12 (IANS) Terming it as a "historic moment", Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said that the opening of an Indian Consulate in Marseille marks a "new chapter" in India-France ties.

"A historic moment in Marseille! President Emmanuel Macron and I inaugurated the Indian Consulate in this vibrant city, marking a new chapter in India-France ties. This consulate will serve as an important bridge, strengthening our cultural, economic and people-to-people connections," PM Modi posted on X.

PM Modi also shared images of both leaders meeting the Indian community at the venue which he said was "very enthusiastic" about a new consulate in Marseille.

"Marseille’s links with India are well known. During the First World War, it was an important base for Indian troops. This city has a close link with Veer Savarkar as well. On this special opening, I thank the French Government and congratulate the Indian diaspora," said Prime Minister Modi.

The opening of the new Consulate General, announced by PM Modi during his 2023 France visit, is expected to not only enhance people-to-people ties between India and France but also strengthen commercial relations in the South of France as Marseille is located at the crossroads of global shipping routes and positioned as the natural gateway to Southern Europe.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) also asserted that the opening of the first Indian Consulate in continental France is a testament to the deepening India-France ties.

"This will give a boost to the people to people relations & the multi-dimensional relationship between the two countries," the MEA reflected after the inauguration of the new Consulate.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited the Mazargues War Cemetery in Marseille along with French President Emmanuel Macron, paying homage to the Indian soldiers who fought in the World Wars and sacrificed their lives.

The Mazargues War Cemetery is the second largest site where Indian soldiers were laid to rest in Europe and contains 1,487 Commonwealth war graves from the First World War.

In a special gesture reflecting the personal rapport between the two leaders, PM Modi and President Macron flew together from Paris to Marseille in the French Presidential Aircraft on Tuesday evening.

"They held discussions on the full spectrum of bilateral relations and key global and regional issues. This was followed by delegation level talks after arrival in Marseille. The leaders reaffirmed their strong commitment to the India-France Strategic Partnership, which has steadily evolved into a multifaceted relationship over the past 25 years," read a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

The talks, the statement detailed, covered all aspects of the India-France strategic partnership. The two leaders reviewed cooperation in the strategic areas of defence, civil nuclear energy and space.

"They also discussed ways to strengthen collaboration in the fields of technology and innovation. This area of partnership assumes greater salience in the backdrop of the just-concluded AI Action Summit and the upcoming India-France Year of Innovation in 2026. The leaders also called for enhancing trade and investment ties and in this regard welcomed the report of the 14th India- France CEOs Forum," it added.

A Joint Statement outlining the way forward for India- France ties was also adopted after the talks. As many as 10 outcomes in the areas of technology and Innovation, civil nuclear energy, triangular cooperation, environment, culture and people-to-people relations were finalised.

President Macron hosted a dinner in honour of the Prime Minister in the coastal town of Cassis, near Marseille, on Tuesday while PM Modi invited the French President to visit India soon.

