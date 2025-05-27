Op Sindoor Outreach: Shrikant Shinde led delegation interacts with diaspora in Congo, highlights anti-terror stand

Kinshasa, May 27 (IANS) In a significant diplomatic outreach, an Indian all-party parliamentary delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Eknath Shinde met with members of the Indian community in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DR Congo) on Tuesday.

The interaction was part of India’s broader effort to project a united stance against terrorism.

“Warm welcome by Indian community in DR Congo to the all-party Indian Parliamentary delegation led by Eknath Shinde. Delegation interacted with the members of the Indian community and apprised India’s Operation Sindoor and the new approach to fight cross-border terrorism,” the Embassy of India in Kinshasa posted on X.

The delegation’s visit, taking place from May 24 to 28, is part of a diplomatic mission spanning four nations, the UAE, Liberia, DR Congo, and Sierra Leone, to present a united Indian front on global platforms and raise awareness about the country’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism, particularly cross-border terrorism.

Earlier in the day, the delegation had a “fruitful interaction” with Jean-Pierre Bemba Gombo, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Transport of DR Congo, as per another update from the Indian Embassy.

The discussions reaffirmed the commitment of both countries to global peace and security.

The delegation also held high-level talks with Michel Sama Lukonde Kyenge, President of the Senate of DR Congo, where they reiterated India's firm stance on combating terrorism.

India’s message during the visit has been clear and assertive: the country stands united against terrorism in all its forms. The delegation highlighted Operation Sindoor, India’s strategic initiative to counter cross-border terrorism, while also exposing Pakistan’s alleged role in fostering such activities.

The delegation includes MPs Shrikant Eknath Shinde, Bansuri Swaraj (BJP), ET Mohammed Basheer (IUML), Atul Garg (BJP), Sasmit Patra (BJD), Manan Kumar Mishra (BJP), S.S. Ahluwalia, and former diplomat and strategic expert Amb. Sujan Chinoy.

This outreach effort is being hailed as part of India’s growing focus on building international consensus and cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

The delegation has emphasised the importance of global collaboration to dismantle terror networks and ensure long-term peace and stability across regions.

