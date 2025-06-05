Op Jal Rahat-2: Army rescues over 2,500 flood-hit people in Manipur

Imphal, June 5 (IANS) As torrential rains and flooding continue to disrupt normal life in Imphal and surrounding areas, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have been at the forefront of relief and rescue efforts under the ongoing ‘Operation Jal Rahat-II’ relief operation.

A Defence spokesman said on Thursday that since May 31, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles troops have been working tirelessly across multiple flood-affected localities in Imphal East and Imphal West districts, providing critical assistance to the flood-affected population within certain cases, without waiting for formal requisition.

Operating under extremely challenging conditions, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles have evacuated nearly 2,500 civilians to safety during the rescue operation so far.

Major evacuations took place in Imphal’s Wangkhei areas, where 778 individuals were rescued and at government-run Jawaharlal Nehru Institute of Medical Sciences (JNIMS) medical college and hospital, where 750 people, including 15 patients requiring urgent care, were safely evacuated.

Continuing the efforts in Imphal’s Khitai Chingangbam Leikai areas, 110 civilians were brought to safety, while 115 were rescued from Laishram Leikai, the spokesman said.

Rescue teams also evacuated 65 individuals from Lamlong and 75 from Heinjang areas, where operations included navigating through challenging terrain and fast flood stream due to breach in the Imphal River embankment.

He said that at other locations in Imphal East and West districts, an additional 408 people including 179 women and 92 children were extricated.

In a testament to their inclusive and compassionate approach, Indian Army and Assam Rifles personnel also carried out special missions to rescue three specially-abled adults from different locations.

The troops not only rescued stranded civilians but also established a medical camp providing aid to over 400 civilians, simultaneously carrying out defogging operations to mitigate health hazards caused by stagnant water.

Their rapid response helped prevent further deterioration of living conditions and safeguarded the health of the community.

According to the Defence spokesman, the unprecedented floods had left the local population struggling for survival, with clean drinking water becoming an urgent necessity in the flood-ravaged village of Soibam Leikai in Imphal East.

Responding swiftly to the crisis, a team led by an Indian Army Officer reached the village with essential supplies and an unwavering resolve to help.

Recognising the immediate need for safe drinking water, the Army established emergency drinking water distribution points, ensuring that the residents had access to clean and potable water.

Also, 5,750 litres of fresh water was supplied to fulfill the immediate requirement.

The official said that equipped with rescue boats, medical teams and essential relief materials, the Indian Army soldiers have been operating in close coordination with Assam Rifles and the civil administration.

The efforts of Indian Army and Assam Rifles reflect the ethos of ‘Service Before Self’ and unwavering commitment to safeguard the lives of citizens, the spokesman said.

He said that as flood relief operations continue, the Indian Army and Assam Rifles remain fully committed to supporting the people of Manipur during this crisis and would persist in extending every possible assistance to mitigate the impact of the ongoing natural disaster.

