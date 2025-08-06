Only Indian citizens have right to vote: Jagdambika Pal backs voter verification in Bengal

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Backing the Election Commission’s decision to begin a Special Summary Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll in West Bengal, senior BJP leader Jagdambika Pal said that only Indian citizens have the constitutional right to vote, and those living illegally must not be included in the voter list.

Speaking to IANS, Pal said the Election Commission is fulfilling its constitutional duty to ensure free and fair elections through a transparent electoral roll, similar to the process already conducted in Bihar.

"Just like in Bihar, the Election Commission will now carry out voter verification in West Bengal. The Commission works to ensure that elections are conducted fairly and transparently. Those who have turned 18 and are eligible should be added to the voter list. If someone has died, their name is removed. If someone has been transferred or has migrated, changes are made accordingly," Pal told IANS.

Pal raised serious concerns about illegal voters being added to the list, particularly in border states.

"If someone is a Rohingya, Bangladeshi, or a Nepali living illegally and has managed to get an Aadhaar or ID card, they end up being listed as voters. This has happened on a large scale in Bihar and Bengal," he claimed.

He lashed out at the opposition parties for disrupting Parliament over the EC’s actions, asking, “Why are you not allowing Parliament to function? The Election Commission is only doing its job. If someone’s name is wrongly deleted, it can be corrected. But you're fighting in the streets and misleading people. Do you want to protect illegal voters?"

“Earlier, they used to blame EVMs. Now they're targeting the voter list,” Pal said, accusing the opposition of double standards and fearing electoral loss if illegal voters are removed.

Pal's statement comes after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee expressed her disagreement with the SIR. On Tuesday, she alleged that the SIR has been planned by the Centre, keeping the Election Commission with it.

"We do not agree with it,” she said, adding that everyone can't preserve parents' birth certificates for the exercise.

The Election Commission has written to the Chief Secretary of West Bengal, instructing the start of the Special Verification process.

In Bihar, the SIR process is nearing completion, with a draft voter list already released on August 1.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.