One Nation, One Election: Leap towards India's 2047 vision as global superpower, says TN BJP

Chennai, Sep 19 (IANS) BJP spokesman, ANS Prasad said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative is a crucial step towards fulfilling India's vision for 2047 as a global superpower.

In a statement on Thursday the Tamil Nadu BJP leader said that this ambitious plan aims to synchronise India's electoral cycles, promote unified governance, development, and democracy.

He said, “By streamlining the election process, reducing election fatigue, and conserving resources, India can ensure policy stability and effective governance, essential for achieving its 2047 goals.”

ANS Prasad said that this visionary initiative was poised to transform India's democratic landscape and propel the country towards unprecedented growth and prosperity.

He said that India's vision for 2047 encompasses multiple key aspects and added that the country aims to become the world's third-largest economy, driven by innovation, entrepreneurship, and sustainable development.

The Tamil Nadu BJP spokesman said, “Energy independence is another vital goal, with a focus on renewable energy sources, such as rooftop solar panels, and promoting electric mobility.”

He added that good governance was also a critical component, with citizen-centric, data-driven, and technology-enabled governance systems designed to foster excellence, innovation, and integrity. Prasad in the statement further said that social development was equally crucial by empowering all citizens through education, healthcare, and women's safety.

The BJP leader said, “The ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative is expected to bring a new sense of freedom, enabling citizens to participate in elections with joy and unity, working together for the nation's progress.”

He added that this collective effort would strengthen India's democratic framework, ensuring stability and continuity in governance.

ANS Prasad said that with careful planning and implementation, this revolutionary concept will propel India towards achieving its vision for 2047.

He said, “The stage is set for India's ascension to global leadership, and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative will be a defining moment in this journey.”

He added that as India continues on its path to greatness, its impact will be felt globally, inspiring other nations and cementing its position as a beacon of hope and prosperity.

“The world would witness India's transformation into a leading economic powerhouse in the days to come,” he said and added that the country's rise to global prominence would be fueled by the collective aspirations and hard work of its citizens.

He opined that the future looks bright for India, and the ‘One Nation, One Election’ initiative will be a cornerstone of its success and added that as the nation marches forward, its people will reap the rewards of progress, prosperity, and unity.

“PM Modi's leadership and vision will continue to guide India towards realising its full potential. The success of ‘One Nation, One Election’ will depend on the unity and determination of India's citizens,” Prasad said.

