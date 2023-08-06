One more police officer suspended in Murshidabad custodial death case

Kolkata, Aug 6 (IANS) One more police officer attached to Nabagram Police Station in Murshidabad district of West Bengal has been suspended in the custodial death of an inmate inside the police station.



The officer, who has been suspended, is Shyamal Mondal, who was the investigation officer in the case of the theft in which the deceased inmate was picked up by the cops.

This is the second officer under Nabagram police station who has been suspended after the district police administration, on Saturday, suspended the inspector-in-charge of Nabagram Police station Amit Kumar Bhakatin this connection.

The post mortem report of the deceased inmate, Gobinda Ghosh, might be available on Sunday based on which further departmental action might proceed against the police officers accused of being responsible for the custodial death.

Sources in the state police said that the department was taking the charges from the family members of the victim seriously.

The family has alleged that Ghosh was picked up by police on Wednesday night on charges of involvement in a theft case and was kept detained at the police station without showing arrest for two days till the news of his death surfaced on Friday night.

The family members of the victim have also alleged that while taking the latter into custody the police personnel assured that he will be released after some inquiry and interrogation. However, they added, on Friday night they received the news of his death.

On Saturday, the local people staged protests at Nabagram police station. Situation turned tense after some protesters pelted stones at the police station. Police had to resort to lathi-charge and firing of teargas shells to bring the situation under control.

Meanwhile, state police sources said that an air of tension was continuing in the area over this issue. Senior officials of the district administration and police are constantly interacting with the family members of the victim and the local people in an attempt to normalise the prevailing situation.

