One held for robbing a police constable at gun-point

Gurugram, Sep 19 (IANS) One person has been arrested for allegedly robbing a Delhi Police constable at gun-point on the SPR Road here on September 9, the police said on Monday.

The suspect has been identified as Mahesh a.k.a. Mundi, a resident of Rewari. He was arrested by the Gurugram police on Sunday from Rewari district.

According to the police, the incident took place on September 9 when Rajkumar (32) posted at Pul Prahladpur police station, was returning from Mahendragarh to Delhi to attend his night duty for the G-20 summit.

The constable in his complaint stated that when he reached SPR road at around 11 p.m., a white Swift car overtook and stopped in front of his vehicle.

Two masked miscreants came out of the car with weapons and one of them put a pistol on the windshield of the car and the other on him, the victim told the police.

Later, they robbed the Constable's car, Delhi Police uniform, wallet containing Rs 5,000, an ID card and driving licence which were kept in the car.

In connection with the incident, a case was registered against two unidentified persons at Kherki Daula police station on September 10.

During questioning, the suspect disclosed that, in 2014 two persons had killed his brother at his village in Rewari. To take revenge for his brother's murder, he along with his other associates had planned to rob the car to execute the killing.

"The suspect has confessed to his crime. Six cases of different types, including the NDPS, were registered against him in Gurugram and Rewari districts. The accused will be taken on police remand to know about the whereabouts of his companion. The robbed car has been recovered from him," Varun Dahiya, ACP (crime) said.

