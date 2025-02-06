One dead, over 25 injured in dumper-bus collision in Gujarat’s Hazira

Surat, Feb 6 (IANS) A dumper collided with a public bus this morning in Hazira in Gujarat, leading to the death of one person and injuries to over 25 passengers out of the 50 on board.

The impact of the collision caused both the dumper and the bus to overturn, resulting in chaos at the accident site. Following the accident, locals rushed to the scene to assist in rescuing trapped passengers from the bus.

Emergency responders dispatched eight 108 ambulances and several private ambulances to transport the injured to the nearest hospital for medical treatment.

Soon after being informed, a team of local police arrived at the scene and worked swiftly to clear the traffic congestion caused by the crash.

The deceased’s body has been sent for post-mortem, and authorities have initiated a detailed investigation into the incident.

Hazira near Surat is a major industrial and port town known for its strategic economic significance.

It houses large-scale industries such as Essar Steel (AMNS), ONGC, Kribhco, Shell, and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), specializing in steel production, petrochemicals, power generation, and shipbuilding.

In 2022, the state reported 15,751 road accidents, an increase from 15,186 in 2021. These incidents resulted in over 7,000 fatalities in 2022, with over-speeding identified as the primary cause.

On average, Gujarat witnessed 21 deaths daily from road accidents between 2020 and 2023.

The number of fatalities rose from 6,281 in 2020-21 to 7,656 in 2022-23, marking an 18 per cent increase. In July 2023 alone, there were 11,678 road accidents in the state, averaging approximately 18 injuries every hour.

Injury statistics are also alarming. In the first seven months of 2024, Gujarat recorded 92,983 injury cases from road accidents, averaging approximately 18 injuries every hour. Ahmedabad reported the highest number of injury cases, with 15,489 incidents during this period.

