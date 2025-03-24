ONDC surpasses 200 mn transactions, last 100 mn in just 6 months

New Delhi, March 24 (IANS) The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) on Monday said it has officially crossed the 200 million transaction mark, reaffirming its role as a game-changer in India’s digital commerce landscape.

It took around 20 months (January 2023 to August 2024) to reach the first 100 million transactions, but in just the last six months, ONDC has added nearly 100 million more, according to the company.

This acceleration underscores how ONDC has transitioned from an ambitious initiative to a nationwide movement, powering large-scale adoption across food and beverages, grocery, retail, logistics, mobility and financial services.

“Crossing 200 million transactions is more than just a milestone — it shows a paradigm shift in the way buyers and sellers are looking at digital commerce today. This validates ONDC’s belief that an open network can drive large-scale transformation by giving equal opportunity to businesses of all sizes, breaking monopolies, and creating an ecosystem where innovation thrives,” said T. Koshy, MD and CEO of ONDC.

The speed at which ONDC is scaling is a testament to India's readiness for a more inclusive and accessible digital economy.

“And this is just the beginning. There are many more use cases brewing within ONDC which will see the light of day soon,” he added.

In January this year, the government launched the MSME Trade Enablement and Marketing (TEAM) initiative with a budget outlay of Rs 277.35 crore over three years. The initiative by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises, in partnership with ONDC, aims to onboard 5 lakh micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs), with 50 per cent of these being women-led businesses — to embrace digital commerce and expand their market presence.

ONDC is creating a facilitative model that revolutionises digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.

An initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), ONDC has not only grown in numbers and its impact since its launch in September 2022, but has also fundamentally reshaped how businesses and consumers engage in e-commerce.

