Onboard gig workers on e-Shram portal in 3 months: Centre tells platform aggregators

New Delhi, Sep 18 (IANS) The Centre on Wednesday asked the platform aggregators like Zomato and Ola to onboard gig workers on the e-Shram portal within the next three months to help them access social security benefits.

In a meeting with platform aggregators such as Urban Company, Swiggy and Instamart, Zomato and Blinkit, Porter, Amazon, Uber and Ola as well as organisations such as FICCI, CII and Employer’s Federation of India, Minister of Labour and Employment Dr Mansukh Mandaviya emphasised the need for registering gig workers on the e-Shram portal.

The minister stressed that the workers' registration is crucial for extending further benefits under various government initiatives.

Aggregators were urged to assist in this registration drive and to ensure that all eligible workers are registered on the portal, according to the ministry.

The meeting also focused on developing a comprehensive framework to address the unique needs of this growing workforce, aiming to ensure that these workers have access to essential social security protections.

Dr Mandaviya directed the Ministry to form a dedicated committee so that views of all stakeholders can be obtained.

The committee will deliberate on key issues and work towards establishing a robust social security framework for these workers.

Talking about the flagship National Career Service (NCS) portal, the minister encouraged aggregators to list their job vacancies on the NCS portal for broadening employment opportunities for millions across the country.

After the registration, platform workers will receive a Universal Account Number (UAN), which will allow them to access key social security benefits. The central government, working with few aggregators, has successfully completed testing for API integration and is advancing the registration process.

