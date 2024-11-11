Omar Abdullah calls for sustainable, high-value tourism policy in J&K

Jammu, Nov 11 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday chaired a high-level meeting at the Civil Secretariat to review the functioning of the Tourism Department and chart the way forward for a more sustainable, visitor-focused approach in J&K’s tourism sector, an official statement said.

Recognising the role of tourism as the “backbone” of J&K’s economy, the Chief Minister highlighted its potential to create substantial employment opportunities for youth.

He underscored the need to treat tourism as a structured, long-term endeavour, rather than an ad-hoc activity, by adopting a tourist-centric perspective.

“We need to enhance the tourist experience, so visitors are more likely to revisit and recommend J&K as a destination,” the chief minister remarked.

Addressing key challenges, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah called for focused efforts in garbage disposal and waste management through sustained campaigns and stakeholder awareness.

During the meeting, he noted the urgent need for additional wayside amenities and certified clean toilet facilities along major tourist routes and at key destinations to elevate visitor satisfaction.

“We must build environmentally conscious infrastructure that respects J&K’s unique heritage and architecture,” he added.

Chief Minister Abdullah highlighted the importance of shifting tourism efforts from “high volume” to “high value,” emphasising quality over quantity.

He also urged regulated infrastructure growth in newly proposed destinations and developing tourist spots to ensure sustainable development. He stressed the need for synergized efforts with the local community, advocating for all tourism projects to consider heritage preservation and environmental sustainability.

To further improve the tourist experience, the Chief Minister favoured the creation of a feedback portal directly linked to his office, enabling tourists to share their experiences and suggestions.

Chief Minister emphasized routine inspections of homestay facilities to maintain cleanliness and essential infrastructure standards, ensuring a welcoming environment for all visitors.

The progress of central government schemes such as PRASAD and Swadesh Darshan was also reviewed.

Chief Minister said that Sonamarg has the potential to emerge as a Skiing destination given the abundance of snow there and it needs our attention.

Chief Minister expressed dissatisfaction over the poor condition of the waste dumping site at Gulmarg and exhorted the concerned officials to improve the waste management facilities in Gulmarg on priority.

Chief Minister proposed sustainable development measures for Gulmarg and called for revitalising the Gondola service.

He took a serious view of mismanagement in Gondola service ticketing which has irked the tourists and has led to black marketing of tickets.

He directed JK Cable Car Corporation to streamline the ticketing process with efficiency, leveraging the technology and making tickets easily available to visitors.

For skiing development, he recommended hiring reputed consultants and experts for the proper alignment of skiing drag lifts and emphasised that all plans should consider the impacts of climate change.

Chief Minister underlined the need for taking up green field tourism development projects.

He gave instructions for strengthening Tourism Development Authorities and taking immediate steps to prepare master plans for every development authority for the planned development of tourism destinations.

