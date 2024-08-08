Paris Olympics 2024: LPU announces Rs 25,00,000 reward for Vinesh Phogat!

Nation's heartbroken after the Vinesh Phogat disqualification in Paris Olympics 2024. All her hard work to reach finals went in vain, with just 100 grams overweight. She recently got admitted to hospital due to dehydration, which was caused by the Olympics preparation. Another

heartbreaking news is that she announced her retirement, which shocked everyone.

Amidst everything, Lovely Professional University (LPU) has announced a Rs 25,00,000 reward for her, even though she didn't win a medal in the Olympics. The University chancellor stated that she won even though she didn't win the medal.

He said, " Vinesh is our MA(Psychology) student, and she deserves this reward for her hard work. Her skills, hard work and dedication are praiseworthy. They further stated that they reward their students with Rs 50,00,000 for Gold, Rs. 25,00,000 for Silver and Rs 10,00,000 for bronze medals.

Not just the university but the entire nation is backing her for her hard work and effort.