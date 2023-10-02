Odisha Shocker: Man kills elderly mother, sets body on fire

Bhubaneswar, Oct 2 (IANS) In a shocking incident, a man killed his elderly mother and set her on fire at Badimunda village in Odisha's Kandhamal district.

The deceased has been identified as Manjula Nayak, who was over 80 years of age.

The accused, Samir Nayak (50), was released from jail in Udayagiri on September 23 after serving rigorous imprisonment for three years in connection with a criminal case.

"On Saturday night, Samir reportedly asked Manjula to give him some money, which she refused. Samir in a fit of rage slapped his mother who fell down and became unconscious. Samir later set Manjula on fire assuming that she was dead. We have arrested the accused after registering a case on the basis of a complaint lodged by the deceased’s younger son, Amir Nayak,” said Kalyanimoyee Sendha, Inspector-in-charge, Tikabali police station.

Samir has also confessed to the crime. He had allegedly locked the neighbours so that none could come for the rescue of his dying mother. He also reportedly threw stones at the house of some neighbours.

