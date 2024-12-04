Odisha: Preparations for 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas reviewed

Bhubaneswar, Dec 3 (IANS) Odisha Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja during a high-level meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan here on Tuesday reviewed the preparations for the 18th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas scheduled to be held in Bhubaneswar from January 8 to 10 next year.

As many as 14 sub-committees have been constituted for the successful organisation of the significant event.

Chief Secretary Ahuja held discussions with the Secretaries of the concerned departments and other senior officials of the state government during the review meeting on Tuesday.

The Industry Secretary produced a layout containing various details regarding the various arrangements, including the parking of vehicles and seating at the venue, Janata Maidan, in Bhubaneswar for the VVIPs, local spectators, overseas Indians, and other delegates.

The state Tourism department has booked 3,700 rooms in various hotels for the accommodation of overseas Indians, delegates, and senior officials of the Ministry of External Affairs.

As the overseas Indians are scheduled to visit various tourist places, the Tourism department has also started work for the beautification of 28 tourist places in various places, including Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, and Puri.

The department has been advised to take the help of tour operators in this regard.

As per reports, the Odisha Housing and Urban Development department has started the work for the beautification of 55 roads in the city. It has also been decided that the walls along the roads will be decorated with wall paintings and murals.

The authorities of Airlines and Civil Aviation have been requested to increase the number of flights for the event.

Meanwhile, the State Parliamentary Affairs Minister Mukesh Mahaling earlier on Tuesday revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to visit Odisha on the occasion of Pravasi Bharatiya Sammelan.

"Delegates from around 100 countries will participate in this grand event. Our efforts are focused on making this event successful and showcasing our vibrant art and culture to a larger audience. Our aim is to bring Odisha's culture and strengths to the forefront and attract investment, as Odisha is a peaceful state with political stability and ample business opportunities. Our Chief Minister has been working on a roadmap to ensure the success of this event," said Minister Mahaling.

