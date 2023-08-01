Odisha Police arrest man for duping job aspirants of Rs 1 crore

Bhubaneswar, Aug 1 (IANS) Odisha Police have arrested a man for duping over 100 youths of over Rs 1 crore by assuring them jobs at the Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL).

Niteigaura Barik (30)was arrested in connection to a case registered on the basis of a complaint filed by Duleswar Sahu (23) of Bargarh district.

Barik, who hails from Balangir district, had collected the whopping amount of money from youths belonging to Bargarh, Sonepur, Balangir and Kalahandi districts and handed them fake appointment letters of BSNL without conducting any examination, said Tapan Mohanty, Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP), Bargarh.

The accused had opened two fake Facebook accounts (one in the name of S. Pradhan posing as an AGM and another one in the name of Gyanendra Barik posing him as DGM) and was chatting with different persons and inducing them to join in BSNL without any test, he said.

When the victims came to know that the appointment letters were fake, they demanded the accused to return their money.

But, instead of returning their money, Barik handed over blank signed cheques to them.

The cheques bounced due to lack of funds, the ASP said.

Mohanty said the accused had been involved in the fraud for the last around seven years and was on the run since 2017.

After getting the complaint, three special teams were formed and due to swift and effective action of Bargarh police, Barik was apprehended with some fictitious documents pertaining to this case.

The police recovered cash worth Rs13,550, two fake IDs, cheque books, fake appointment letters, a diary containing names of the victims from his possession.

