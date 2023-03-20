Odisha minister's murder accused submitted medical documents citing psychiatric disorder twice

Bhubaneswar, March 20 (IANS) Odisha minister Naba Das' assassinator Gopal Das had submitted medical documents to police department about his treatment for psychiatric disorder twice after remaining absent unauthorisedly.

This was informed by State Home Minister Tusharkanti Behera in Assembly while replying to a question of Congress member Narasingha Mishra on Monday.

Gopal Das, who was serving as police ASI, remained unauthorisedly absent from duty twice, from February 3 to April 3 in 2014 and March 1 to June 27, in 2015.

The ASI submitted his fitness certificate along with medical treatment papers from MKCG Medical College Berhampur pertaining to his treatment for psychiatric disorder (Bipolar Affective Disorder), Behera said.

However, the minister said, Das had never applied for leave citing medical treatment of his psychiatric disorder and he had never submitted any representation for his transfer also.

Replying to another question of Mishra, Behera said the accused ASI had performed his duty as well as law and order duty which was assigned to him from time to time by the superior officers.

"His performance in duty in the last 10 years appeared to be satisfactory," the junior home minister said.

During his service period, the police ASI (now sacked) has shown good performance in investigating and detecting two gambling cases exulting in the seizure of Rs 11,120 and the arrest of six persons for which he has been highly commended in the service book. He has been awarded several times for his hard and sincere duty.

A total of 299 cases have been investigated by the accused during the last 10 years of his service period, Behera said.

Meanwhile, activists of the student wing of Odisha Congress staged protests before the Assembly and official residence of BJD MLA Sushant Singh and Minister Behera. They also hurled tomatoes on the residence of Singh during the protest. They demanded that Sushant Singh should be brought under the purview of the investigation.

Chhatra Congress state president Yashir Nawaz alleged that there were some differences between Singh and the late minister Naba Das and hence, the legislator should be brought under the purview of the investigation.

