Odisha: Ex-BJP legislator Aditya Madhi dead; CM Majhi expresses grief

Bhubaneswar, July 4 (IANS) Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA Aditya Madhi passed away on Wednesday following a prolonged illness. Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed deep grief over the tragic and untimely death of Madhi.

"Madhi as an MLA had made significant contributions towards the development of Malkangiri. He also played a major role in strengthening the party in Malkangiri district. Madhi will always remain in the memories of the people of Malkangiri as a popular leader," said CM Majhi in his condolence message.

Madhi, 50, represented the Malkangiri Assembly constituency in the Odisha Assembly from 2019 to 2024.

The BJP leader had earlier faced defeat two times in 2009 and 2014 Assembly polls.

The party had denied a ticket to Madhi in the elections to the state assembly this time.

He was reportedly suffering from some kidney-related ailment and also underwent a kidney transplant two years ago.

Madhi breathed his last on Wednesday while undergoing treatment at the AIIMS, Bhubaneswar here.

