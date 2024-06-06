Odisha CS allays concerns over universal health coverage scheme BSKY

Bhubaneswar, June 6 (IANS) Following concerns over the continuity of the Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana (BSKY), the flagship universal health coverage scheme launched by the Biju Janata Dal, Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena on Thursday assured the beneficiaries that the BSKY cardholders will continue to get free treatment under the scheme at the empanelled hospitals across the state.

Jena in a video message also warned stringent action against the hospitals if they are found refusing to accept the BSKY card or discharging patients before they get fully recuperated.

“On behalf of the government, I want to inform the families holding BSKY cards that the scheme is a government programme which is still in force. Treatment of patients at empanelled hospitals under the scheme will continue and the empanelled hospitals can’t deny offering treatment or discharge the patients before the end of the treatment period. BSKY scheme is active and will continue till the new government takes any decision in this regard,” Jena said.

He urged the patients to contact the Health Department on the health helpline number (104) if they are denied treatment by the hospitals.

“The state government will take stringent action against the particular hospitals for defying the instructions,” he said

Earlier, the Health and Family Welfare Department said that the BSKY scheme with approved budgetary support remains active in the state. The department also allayed the concerns of private hospitals issuing the clarification that the claims raised by hospitals will be paid by the State Health Assurance Society (SHAS) as before.

“This is to clarify that all #BSKY beneficiaries will continue to avail cashless healthcare services. Hospitals have been sensitised to continue treatment to beneficiaries without any disruption. All claims raised by hospitals will be paid by SHAS as before, the H&FW dept posted in the official 'X' handle on Thursday.

The Biju Swasthya Kalyan Yojana was launched by former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik on August 15, 2018.

