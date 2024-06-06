Video: Alaya F On Fitness Ball, Priyanka Chopra Amazed

Alaya F has been gaining attention for her roles in movies such as "Bade Miyan Chote Miyan" and "Srikanth" alongside Rajkummar Rao. In addition to her acting talent, she is active on social media, often sharing updates about her daily life. Recently, the actress posted a video from her fitness session, which caught the attention of Priyanka Chopra.

In the video, Alaya F can be seen balancing on a ball during her gym workout. She shared her journey of learning to balance on the ball, expressing the reward of persistence and hard work. Priyanka Chopra was impressed and left a clapping emoji in the comments section. Alaya F responded with gratitude, expressing that Priyanka's reaction was the motivation she needed.

Furthermore, Alaya F shared behind-the-scenes (BTS) footage on her Instagram stories, including a clip of her most challenging failure as she tried to get on top of the ball and tumbled down. She emphasized the importance of not attempting such manoeuvres without trained supervision and crash mats. Alaya F also thanked her fans and followers for the positive response to the video.

On the professional front, Alaya F was last seen in the biographical drama "Srikanth" co-starring Rajkumar Rao, where she portrayed the role of Veera Swathi.