Odisha CM reviews ‘Jadu Pedi’ learning kits designed for joyful learning in schools

Bhubaneswar, April 29 (IANS) In a significant move to enhance early education through play and joyful learning, Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Tuesday reviewed the innovative ‘Jadu Pedi’ (Magic Box) learning kits, designed for students of Shishu Vatika, Class 1, and Class 2.

These kits have been developed by the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) in alignment with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

During a review meeting at Lok Seva Bhawan, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction after examining the kits.

“These learning toys will help young children learn through play, using materials familiar to their surroundings. This will make learning more engaging and enjoyable for them,” he said.

The initiative is being implemented by the School and Mass Education Department. Commissioner-cum-Secretary Shalini Pandit briefed the Chief Minister on the contents and educational value of the kits.

Each kit costs around Rs 20,000, and the State Government plans to distribute them to 45,000 schools across Odisha. The total project cost stands at Rs 90 crore. The programme aims to develop foundational skills in children by sparking curiosity and making the learning experience more joyful and interactive.

The play-based learning programme, developed by the NCERT, targets children aged 3 to 8 years. It focusses on fostering cognitive growth, emotional well-being, and foundational skills in language and mathematics.

In February 2023, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan launched the kits as a tool for foundational-stage teaching and learning, promoting the motto 'Learning through Play.'

Jadu Pedi is a versatile and engaging resource that supports experiential learning, contributing to the holistic development of children — cognitively, socially, emotionally, and physically.

According to the National Curriculum Framework for the Foundational Stage (NCF-FS) 2022, children learn best through play — talking, listening, using toys, painting, drawing, singing, dancing, and physical activities like running and jumping.

The kits include playbooks, toys, puzzles, posters, flashcards, storybooks, and worksheets, all reflecting local culture, languages, and social contexts. Available in 13 Indian languages, the kits are designed to meet the diverse learning needs of children.

