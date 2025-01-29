Odisha CM, Naveen Patnaik condole loss of lives in Maha Kumbh stampede

Bhubaneswar, Jan 29 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Naveen Patnaik have expressed deep grief over the loss of lives during a stampede at Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Wednesday.

In a post on social media platform X, CM Majhi wrote, "The news regarding the death of several devotees in the stampede that occurred along the Sangam during the Maha Kumbh at Prayagraj is very tragic."

"May Lord Jagannath grant peace to the departed souls and give strength to the bereaved families to bear the tragic loss. I also wish a speedy recovery to all the injured devotees," his post read.

Expressing grief over the tragic incident, former Chief Minister Patnaik said, "Deeply saddened to learn about the loss of lives in stampede ahead of Mauni Amavasya holy dip in the ongoing #Mahakumbh Mela in Uttar Pradesh's #Prayagraj. My thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost their loved ones. Wishing speedy recovery of those who sustained injuries."

The stampede occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on the occasion of 'Amrit Snan' on 'Mauni Amavasya.'

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath said the incident occurred around 2 a.m. when devotees rushed to the Sangam nose and the barricades broke due to a massive crowd.

The CM said, "A few devotees have suffered serious injuries when they tried to cross barricading on Akhara Marg. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for medical treatment. Since Mauni Amavasya mahurat started last night, a large number of devotees have been coming in."

According to officials, a large number of pilgrims turned up for a holy bath on the occasion of Mauni Amavasya.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also expressed grief over the stampede and offered condolences to the devotees who have lost their lives in the incident.

In a post on X, PM Modi said the local administration was engaged in helping the victims in every possible way and he was constantly in touch with the state government. "The accident that happened in Prayagraj Maha Kumbh is extremely sad. My deepest condolences to the devotees who have lost their loved ones in this. Along with this, I wish for the speedy recovery of all the injured. The local administration is engaged in helping the victims in every possible way. In this regard, I have spoken to Chief Minister Yogi ji and I am constantly in touch with the state government," said PM Modi in the post (in Hindi).

