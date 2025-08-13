Odisha CM Mohan Majhi inaugurates MLA-LAD web portal

Bhubaneswar, Aug 13 (IANS) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday inaugurated the MLA-LAD Web Portal (https://mlalads.odisha.gov.in) and released simplified guidelines for the MLA Local Area Development (MLA-LAD) and CM Special Assistance (CM-SA) schemes.

The launch took place at Lok Seva Bhavan in the presence of all Cabinet colleagues, ahead of the day’s Cabinet meeting.

Acting on the Chief Minister’s directive, the MLA-LAD guidelines have been simplified to make them more transparent, straightforward, and time-efficient.

The updated framework aims to streamline administrative processes, enabling the execution of essential grassroots infrastructure projects in a faster and more transparent manner.

Under the new provisions, unnecessary projects will be excluded, while priority will be given to critical and need-based proposals. The time frame from project recommendation to issuance of the work order has been fixed at 30 days. The CM-SA guidelines have also been simplified to expedite project execution.

The newly launched portal will facilitate end-to-end processing of MLA-recommended projects, including proposal submission, needs assessment, planning, cost estimation, approval, issuance of work orders, monitoring, supervision, expenditure tracking, and completion within stipulated timelines.

Legislators will be able to track the real-time status of their recommended projects, and citizens can also access detailed information on constituency-specific projects.

The MLA Local Area Development scheme, launched in 1997-98, has been a vital tool for creating small but essential public infrastructure.

Over the years, the allocation per constituency has increased from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 3 crore, and in the 2025-26 fiscal year, it has been further raised to Rs 5 crore per constituency.

The revised guidelines were prepared under the direct supervision of the Chief Secretary and Development Commissioner, incorporating suggestions from Assembly Committee members and legislators, studying similar guidelines in neighbouring states, and addressing ground-level challenges.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to all ministers, MLAs, and officials involved in the process. Development Commissioner Anu Garg presented an overview of the new simplified guidelines and portal during the event, which was also attended by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

