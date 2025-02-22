‘Odela 2’ teaser starring Tamannaah Bhatia sets stage at Maha Kumbh promising a riveting thriller

Mumbai, Feb 22 (IANS) Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who set the house on fire with her song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, is now set to captivate fans once again on the big screen. After unveiling her film ‘Odela 2’ poster, its teaser was launched at the Maha Kumbh on Saturday. The actress headed to the Maha Kumbh Mela to release the grand teaser of Odela 2.

The teaser hooks the audience from the word ‘Go’, with Tamannaah's look and character looking refreshing and confident. The film promises an exciting cinematic experience, centered around the eternal battle between good, personified by Tamannaah, and evil. ‘Odela 2’ is directed by Ashok Teja and produced by Sampath Nandi Teamworks.

Tamannaah dominated the music charts in 2024 with her special appearance in Stree 2’s chart-topping song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, which became the year's biggest hit. Her electrifying performance was the talk of the town.

Last year, Tamannah Bhatia celebrated her 34th birthday. She had also lauded the dancers of her recent hit song ‘Aaj Ki Raat’, and expressed her gratitude to them.

The actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a BTS picture from the song’s shoot. She wrote on the picture, “All the boys shot this song relentlessly, commendable. Shooting this bare chested in 4 degrees, had been nothing less than an extreme sport”.

The actress and the dancers shot for the song in a blistering cold of 4 degree celsius on the occasion of her birthday.

The song, which is a special number from ‘Stree 2’, has been crooned by Madhubanti Bagchi and composed by the dynamic duo Sachin-Jigar. It is choreographed by Vijay Ganguly.

The actress has starred in several successful films, including the ‘Baahubali’ franchise cementing her status as one of the most versatile and celebrated pan-India stars.

