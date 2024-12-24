Obscene remark issue: K’taka govt hands over case to CID, triggers political row

Hubballi (Karnataka), Dec 24 (IANS) The Congress government in Karnataka on Tuesday handed over the investigation of the obscene remark row involving BJP MLC C.T. Ravi and Minister for Women and Child Welfare Laxmi Hebbalkar to the special wing Criminal Investigation Department (CID).

The move is likely to trigger controversy as the Chairman of the Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti had announced that the row was a closed chapter and that police interference was not acceptable. Horatti is attached to the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi airport, State Home Minister G. Parameshwara said, “Some people are claiming that BJP MLC C.T. Ravi has used the derogatory word. Some are maintaining that he has not used the derogatory term. Against this backdrop, to ascertain the facts of the case, I have ordered the CID probe.”

When asked about Union Minister for Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs Pralhad Joshi’s criticism that he is inefficient, Parameshwara stated, “Joshi does not know about my capabilities. I can also address Joshi as an inefficient Union Minister. Is this tenable?”

Meanwhile, Belagavi Police Commissioner Iada Martin issued a clarification to charges by BJP MLC Ravi of police highhandedness and taking him to various places throughout the night.

Martin stated, “C.T. Ravi was arrested under Sections 75 and 79 of the BNS Act and handed over to the Hirebagewadi police. Considering the security as a huge number of people had gathered near the Hirebagewadi police station, it was decided to shift Ravi to Khanapur police station.”

In Kahanapur as well, a large number of media persons, supporters and party workers gathered and created confusion. There was information that a greater number of supporters and Congress party workers would arrive at the spot. These developments could have threatened the law-and-order situation, the Police Commissioner stated.

Keeping the security of C.T. Ravi in mind he was shifted from Khanapur to Ramdurga. In spite of precautions, media and other persons followed the convoy. In the interest of C.T. Ravi, the convoy personnel tried to avoid them. During the course of time, the police provided C.T. Ravi with food, medical treatment and other facilities. The next day he was produced before the court, the Police Commissioner clarified.

Laxmi Hebbalkar, the Woman and Child Welfare Minister on Monday released a video of the BJP MLC C.T. Ravi allegedly using derogatory words against her on the floor of the Legislative Council and stated that she will never forgive him for the offence.

Minister Laxmi stated, “I have sought an appointment with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and she would meet him soon and submit the complaint. “I will also meet the President Droupadi Murmu and submit all evidence to her in connection with the case,” she said.

The row erupted on December 19 during a heated debate in the Karnataka Legislative Council. C.T. Ravi allegedly referred to Congress MP and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, as a "drug addict".

This provoked strong reactions, with Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar calling Ravi a "murderer". Ravi reportedly responded with an obscene remark directed at Hebbalkar.

The alleged comment led to Ravi’s arrest on charges of using derogatory language against Hebbalkar. However, following a High Court directive, Ravi was released, creating further political drama.

