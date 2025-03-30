Nupur Sanon shines at the LFW for Magnum in a Label-Nobo design

Mumbai, March 30 (IANS) Singer and actress Nupur Sanon also joined the long list of celebrities who have taken part in the ongoing Lakmē Fashion Week 2025.

Nupur attended the LFW for Magnum in custom-made attire from Label-Nobo. The stunner looked absolutely chic in a brown satin dress with a knotted front and fluffy sleeves.

She accessorized the look with small golden hoop earrings and strappy golden heels, accompanied by brown-toned makeup. As for hair, she tied her long tresses in a messy ponytail.

Nupur treated her InstaFam with sneak peeks from the event on her Insta stories.

The Lakmé Fashion Week 2025 that commenced on March 26th will be concluding today on March 30th at the Jio World Convention Centre in Mumbai.

On March 9, Nupur wished singer Stebin Ben on his birthday with a special social media post. She shared an adorable social media update comprising some goofy moments of the two. Taking to her Instagram account, Nupur posted a series of pictures and videos celebrating the singer’s special day.

In one of the pictures, Nupur and Stebin were seen enjoying a peaceful moment on a balcony, while another photo showed the birthday boy cutting his cake. These two also shared a photo looking stunning in ethnic attires.

Nupur also dropped a couple of videos, in one of which Nupur is seen goofily dancing while Stebin records the moment. The second video captured Stebin putting on his sunglasses in style while Nupur records both of them.

Referring to Stebin as her "favourite boy", Nupur captioned the post, "Cause it’s my favourite boy’s birthday! Swipe for two goofs @stebinben".

Nupur’s post further fueled the speculation about the two being in a relationship. However, neither of them has confirmed their relationship till now.

